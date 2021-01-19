Petrol, diesel prices hiked again

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again in the state. The price has reached new highs. Petrol now costs Rs.85.47 per litre up by 25 paise. Diesel price is increased by 27 paise and reached at Rs.79.62.

In Chennai, petrol prices have touched Rs.87.63 per litre, while diesel is now priced at Rs. 80.43 per litre. In Kolkata petrol is now priced at Rs. 86.39 per litre, while diesel priced has reached Rs. 78.72 per litre today. On the other hand, in Bengaluru, petrol and diesel are now priced at Rs. 87.82 per litre and Rs. 79.67 per litre.

Public sector oil companies in the country, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) had on January 6 resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.