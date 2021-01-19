PM Wani arrives with high speed WiFi; It will soon become a reality in Kerala as well…

Thiruvananthapuram: The Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface Project (PM Wani), is soon becoming a reality also in Kerala.

Public media reports that registration has started in Kerala. It is reported that the decision of the Union Cabinet to set up public Wi-Fi networks to strengthen the public Wi-Fi network in the country will soon become a reality in Kerala.

The government aims to enhance wireless connectivity in the country through the expansion of public Wi-Fi. The report also states that there are three components in the PM Wani project. The project aims to ensure Wi-Fi service across the country.