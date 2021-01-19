Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be No:1 in India!! Read more..

Adani group which has taken over the Thiruvananthapuram Airport said it will now be the number one in India. The Adani Group is in the process to take over the operation of Jaipur and Guwahati airports. The agreement which confirms collaboration for 50-years was signed between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Adani Airports Limited on Tuesday. Three agreements have been signed between AAI and Adani group. One regarding the operation, one regarding maintenance, and one regarding the development of the three airports in a public-private partnership.

The Adani Group had earlier won the auction for the operation of six airports that come under the Airports Authority of India. Of these, Mangalore, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad airports have been taken over. The contract for the remaining airports has also been signed. All three agreements were signed between AAI and Adani Airports CEO.