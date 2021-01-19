UAE suspends visa-free travel agreement

UAE has suspended its visa-free agreement with Israel. The agreement will be suspended till July 1. The decision was taken considering the Covid-19 situation. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced this.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has also updated the travel requirements for UAE residents to Israel on their website and removed the country from the ‘visa not required’ category. The Foreign Ministry of Israel said their citizens travelling to the UAE will need to obtain a visa due to the suspension.

UAE and Israel signed the visa-free agreement recently. The agreement was signed after the peace accord signed by the countries on last September.