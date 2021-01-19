Women Farmers’ Day; Women took the lead at the Singhu border protest.

From managing the events on the stage, guarding the entry with sticks, to coordinating the day’s events, women took the lead at the Singhu border protest on Monday to mark Women Farmers’ Day. By morning, many women came from Punjab’s Amritsar, Mohali, and Khanna and took the lead at the Singhu border protest. An all-women crew managed the backstage duties while another group of women managed the events on stage.

An all-women local theatre group enacted a skit based on the government and farm laws. Speeches for the day were delivered only by women, who spoke about their role and significance in these protests. Every hour, women took turns to go on marches alongside the line of tractors at the site.

The event was conducted amidst the Supreme Court’s suggestion that women and children should not be protesting at the borders. Women Farmers’ Day was celebrated across the country. In Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani and Khargone, women farmers arranged a huge rally. In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district also, women farmers arranged a rally with bullock carts while Rajasthan saw a tractor rally led by women-driven tractors, unions said.