14 People killed in truck accident

Jan 20, 2021, 07:51 am IST

In a tragic incident, at least 14 people were killed and several others are injured as a boulder-laden truck overturned ad fell on three small vehicles. The accident took place near Jaldhaka Bridge at Dhupguri in jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

The truck driver lost balance of the vehicle and hit other vehicles and then overturned on the three vehicles in which the victims were travelling. The reduced visibility due to dense fog has caused accident.

