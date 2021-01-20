Joe Biden; The oldest US President to swear in.

Joseph R Biden will take the pledge to become the 46th president of the United States today with a promise to ‘heal’ America, which in recent months saw a chaotic election.

Biden, who is popular around the world for his work as the vice president during the Obama administration, will be the oldest person ever pledge in as president of the country. He turned 78 in November 2020.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in at the West Front of the US capitol during the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony.

During his victory speech in his hometown, Wilmington, Delaware in November, Biden promised to unite the country as he called it ‘a time to heal in America’. “I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify; who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States,” Biden said.

Biden has got many years of experience in politics. At the age of 29, Biden became one of the youngest people ever elected to the United States Senate. Biden served as vice president in the former president Barack Obama administration for two terms from 2008 to 2016.