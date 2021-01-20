Abu Dhabi owns the World’s largest single-site solar plant.

Located at Sweihan in Abu Dhabi, Noor Abu Dhabi (which means ‘light’ in Arabic) is the world’s largest single-site solar plant which features 3.2 million solar panels. The clean, renewable energy generated here will power the daily lives of 90,000 families in the UAE.

With the capacity to bring down Abu Dhabi’s CO2 emissions by a million tonnes, the plant will bring about an environmental effect equivalent to taking 200,000 cars off the roads. The UAE is branching its energy mix and is aiming to meet 44 per cent of its needs through clean energy by 2050.

Watch video: