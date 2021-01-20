Abu Dhabi police announces ban on heavy vehicles

A ban on heavy vehicles was announced by the Abu Dhabi police. Abu Dhabi Police have announced a ban on trucks, heavy vehicles, and buses during foggy conditions.

As per the announcement, heavy vehicles are not allowed on the internal and external roads of the Emirate till visibility is restored. Violators will be slapped with Dh500 fine and 4 traffic black points. Abu Dhabi police has also announced reduction of speed limit to 80km/hr on Mohammed bin Rashid and Maktoum bin Rashid (Abu Dhabi-Dubai) road and Abu Dhabi- Al Ain road.

The decision was taken as the dense fog will reduce visibility and will cause accidents on the road. Earlier, one person was killed and eight others injured in a 19-vehicle pile-up crash in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a fog alert in UAE. The NCM has said that UAE residents can foggy conditions in all emirates. The NCM has issued red alerts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.