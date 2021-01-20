Biden plans to extend travel restrictions Trump recently relaxed.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to quickly prolong travel restrictions prohibiting travel by most people who have recently been in much of Europe and Brazil. This ban was lifted by ex-President Donald Trump effective Jan. 26. Trump signed an order on Monday raising the restrictions he inflicted early last year in response to the pandemic after gaining support from coronavirus task force members and public health officials.

Soon after Trump’s order about the ban being lifted was made public, Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki tweeted “on the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26.”With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel’.She added.

But until Biden acts, Trump’s order ends ban the same day that new Covid-19 test requirements take effect for all international visitors. Trump is due to vacate the office on Wednesday. Biden, once in office, will have the legal authority to reimpose the restrictions.