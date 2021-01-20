Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up

The price of gold has edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold futures rose 0.27% to Rs.49,115 per 10 gram while silver gained 0.3% to Rs.66,234 per kg. In the previous session, gold and silver had risen 0.2% and 0.9% respectively.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.36,640 higher by Rs.120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 4580 up by Rs.15.

In the international market, the price of spot gold gained 0.5% to US dollar 1,848.30 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver climbed 0.9% to US dollar 25.42 an ounce while platinum rose 1.2% to US dollar 1,096.23 and palladium gained 0.4% to US dollar 2,361.79.