COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 6000 range today…

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6815 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 1031, Kozhikode 770, Kottayam 704, Pathanamthitta 654, Kollam 639, Malappuram 537, Thrissur 441, Alappuzha 422, Thiruvananthapuram 377, Idukki 336, Wayanad 322, Kannur 281, Palakkad 237 and Kasaragod 64.

Covid-19 was confirmed in the last 24 hours for two people from the UK. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 65 people who recently came from the UK. Their samples have been sent to NIV Pune for further testing. A total of 9 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

61,532 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 11.08%. A total of 90,81,931 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.