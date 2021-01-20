DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude strikes

Jan 20, 2021, 06:57 am IST

The  National Center for Seismology  (NCS) has informed that a moderate earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale has hit Jammu and Kashmir. The earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night at 9.13 pm. No reports of causality or damage to property due to the quake was reported.

Earlier an earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale was reported in Jammu and Kashmir on 16 January. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 93 km east of Katra. Earlier on January 11, another earthquake of magnitude 5.1 had struck Kishwer district in Jammu and Kashmir.

