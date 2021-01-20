Forex market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had inched higher against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. As per market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened higher at 73.11 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee had settled trading at 73.17 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Also Read: Gold prices shoots up

The dollar index which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies has fell 0.14% to 90.345.

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.20 in the last session. The open interest increased almost 8% in the February series while marginal decline was seen in January series open interest.