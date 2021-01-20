Gujarat government gives a new name for Dragon Fruit…. Read more!!!

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has given a new name to Dragon Fruit. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said that the dragon fruit will henceforth be known as ‘Kamalam’. According to government sources, the name is derived from the shape of the fruit and there is no political motive behind it.

“It’s known as the Dragon Fruit, but the name does not seem appropriate. Kamalam is a Sanskrit word. Similarly, the fruit has the shape of a lotus. There is no politics in this. The patent has been applied to change the name of the dragon fruit to ‘Kamalam’. ”said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.