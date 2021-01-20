Harry Brant, the rising model dies of an overdose.

Harry Brant, an upcoming model, and son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and publisher Peter M Brant, passed away due to an overdose. He was 24. Harry Brant died Sunday of an accidental overdose, his family said in a statement to the media, saying his “life was cut short by this devastating disease.”

His family called him a creative, loving, and powerful soul who was truly a beautiful person inside and that he brought light into so many people’s hearts,” the statement said. Brant had been featured in the Italian Vogue and in campaigns for the fashion house Balmain. He had previously launched a unisex makeup line with his brother, Peter Brant Jr., for MAC cosmetics.

His parents told the Times that he had been planning to enroll in rehab this year and wished to play a part in the creative side of the Interview magazine, which his father publishes.