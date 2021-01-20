Indian Railway renames a train to mark birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

The Indian Railway has decided to change the name of a train to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose . The Railway has decided to rename the Howrah-Kalka Mail as the ‘Netaji Express’. The nation will celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23. Netaji was born on January 23, 1897.

“Indian Railways is happy to announce the naming of 12311/12312 Howrah-Kalka Express as “Netaji Express”

“Netaji’s prakram had put India on the express route of freedom and development. I am thrilled to celebrate his anniversary with the introduction of “Netaji Express”, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.