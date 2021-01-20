Indian Railways renames Howrah-Kalka mail train….

New Delhi: The Howrah-Kalka mail train has been renamed as Netaji Express by Indian Railways. The decision was made in honor of Subhash Chandra Bose on his birthday.

“Indian Railway is pleased to announce that the Howrah-Kalka train has been renamed Netaji Express 12311/12312”. The Ministry of Railways said that Netaji’s courage led India to development and independence. Howrah-Kalka Mail is one of the oldest train services of the Indian Railways. This train runs from Delhi to Howrah and Kalka.