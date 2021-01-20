Jack Ma resurfaces ending speculations.

Alibaba and Ant co-founder Jack Ma have reappeared after months of being out of public view, nullifying serious speculation about the situation of the billionaire fighting with an escalating investigation over his internet empire.

China’s most recognizable entrepreneur addressed a number of teachers at an online conference on Wednesday, as a part of an annual event the billionaire hosts to acknowledge the achievements of rural educators. His appearance, first reported in a local blog, was reinforced by people familiar with the matter.

Ma’s re-emergence may help calm persistent rumors about his future while Beijing pursues investigations into online finance giant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The entrepreneur had kept out of public view since early November, when Chinese regulators destroyed Ant’s $35 billion IPO, toughened fintech regulations, then commanded an overhaul of Ant and launched a separate antitrust probe into Alibaba.