Kamal Hassan recovering well after surgery. Shruti and Akshara Hassan tweets.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday underwent leg surgery at a Chennai hospital and is recovering fast. His daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan said in a statement on Tuesday. Makkal Needhi Maiam chief had said on Sunday that he would be undergoing a follow-up surgery on his leg. The surgery was conducted at Sri Ramchandra Hospital in Chennai.

Shruti and Akshara tweeted on Tuesday to update followers on the veteran actor’s health following the surgery. “We would like to begin by thanking you for your overwhelming support, prayers, and genuine concern regarding our father’s recent medical procedure. We are happy to inform all of you that the surgery was a success!”, the statement read.

Shruti and Akshara assured Hassan’s fans that the doctors, attendees, and the hospital management are taking good care of their father. The Haasan sisters expressed appreciation to people for the love and blessings showered on their father.