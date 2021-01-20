Lady Gaga posts picture of herself in all-white ensemble ahead of performance at Joe Biden inauguration

Popstar Lady Gaga all set to sing the National Anthem at US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington, DC today, posted a picture of herself from the US Capitol Building. It was before the much-awaited performance. In the photo, ‘The A Star Is Born’ actor was seen in an all-white outfit; a white overcoat that highlighted cape sleeves.

Posting the picture she captioned it, “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance, not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol”