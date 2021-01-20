National Center of Meteorology issued ‘fog alert’ in UAE

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a fog alert in UAE. The NCM has said that UAE residents can foggy conditions in all emirates. The NCM has issued red alerts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has urged drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic rules as fog descends upon the country from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning.

A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over some internal and coastal areas from 22:00 today Tuesday 19 / 01 / 2021 till tomorrow 10:00 Wednesday 20 / 01 / 2021. pic.twitter.com/JXdyu3oTYA — ?????? ?????? ??????? (@NCMS_media) January 19, 2021

“A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas until 10.00am.. Temperature tend slight to decrease mildly during daytime, it will be cold at night especially over internal areas and mountains.,” said NCM.