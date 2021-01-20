Pink Lake discovered in UAE. Photos viral!!!!

Ammar Al Farsi a 19-year-old Emirati who studies medicine and lives in Sharjah went to Ras Al Khaimah to see the Pink lake, there. He took the effort to check out and click pics using his camera and drone. The lake is around 100 meters off the sea coast and is located on Saraya island in the Al Rams area to the north of Ras Al Khaimah city.

‘The lake looked mesmerizing’, he said. “The lake appears naturally formed in a sort of cavity, extending over an area that is 40 meters long and 10 meters wide.” ‘Layers of salt were clearly seen beneath the pink water’, he added.

Al Farsi posted his ‘pink lake’ photos on Twitter and these went viral. Dr. Saif Al Ghais, director-general of the Environment Protection and Development Authority, told the color of the lake’s water could be due to the propagation of red algae, “which are formed in groups that include over 4,000 species”.To confirm this they will need to take a sample from the lake water, and then analyze and study it in a scientific way to explain the color change.”