Safety measures; Sharjah Taxis to install security cameras

Cabs in Sharjah will soon be affixed with security cameras in a project that will be implemented this year, it was announced on Tuesday. The authorities said the cameras would first be fixed in the cabs as a trial, before being applied to its entire line of 1,300 vehicles around the emirate.

This makes Sharjah the fourth emirate to implement its cabs with security cameras, following Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and, recently, Ras Al Khaimah.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Buraimi, executive director of Sharjah Taxi, stated the new cameras would give high-resolution footage that would provide to the evaluation of transport services. Besides the installation of new cameras, Sharjah Taxi also continues with rigorous prudent measures. Taxis are sterilized daily and after every use. Drivers are expected to wear face masks and gloves. Every car is also provided with hand sanitizers.