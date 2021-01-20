Ticket cost reduced for UAE-India flights.

Sharjah carrier Air Arabia is providing flight tickets to India for as low as AED300 (5,963.30 Indian Rupee) one-way all-inclusive. The reduced fares are announced at a time when predictions for the resuming of UAE’s travel and tourism sector continue to strengthen.

The airline also lately announced a free global Covid-19 cover for all passengers flying on its flights from Sharjah. This cover is automatically included with the booking and no further documents are required from passengers.

Valid for 31 days from the day of departure, the itinerary also covers medical expenses and quarantine costs. Travelers can avail of the reduced fares by visiting airarabia.com or calling 06-5580000.