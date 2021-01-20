Two Trinamool Congress activists killed in attack

Two activists of ruling Trinamool Congress were killed after unidentified men attacked the party office in South Dinajpur in West Bengal. Police has arrested 6 BJP workers in connection with the case. In another incident, 2 BJP workers were injured in a clash between BJP and TMC workers in Purba Bardhaman.

” This is @MamataOfficial govt’s Law & Order situation in WB. Gantantra has been turned into Gun-Tantra. If @AITCofficial workers are killing themselves because of factionalism, one can imagine about BJP workers. @BJP4Bengal will ensure crime-corruption free administration”, tweeted BJP MP Arjun Singh.