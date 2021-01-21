Breaking News!!! Massive Fire breaks out at the Pune Serum Institute

Mumbai: A fire broke out at the plant of a leading vaccine maker, the Serum Institute. The fire broke out at Terminal-I of the plant, located in the Manji area of ??Pune. The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Senior officials have rushed to the spot.

About 10 units of the firefighters have reached the area. The Serum Institute is the manufacturer of the Covishield Covid vaccine. The distribution of two vaccines, including Covishield, has started in the country on January 16. Reportedly, the production of Covishield will not be affected due to the blaze. The fire broke out at an under-construction building of SII. Till now, there are no reports of any collateral damage and injuries in the blaze.

