COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 6000 range today…..

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6334 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 771, Malappuram 657, Kottayam 647, Kollam 628, Kozhikode 579, Pathanamthitta 534, Thiruvananthapuram 468, Thrissur 468, Alappuzha 415, Idukki 302, Kannur 299, Palakkad 241, Wayanad 238 and Kasaragod 87.

Covid-19 was confirmed within the last 24 hours for a man from the UK. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 66 people from the UK recently. Their samples have been sent to NIV Pune for further testing. A total of 9 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus. At the same time, out of 66, 41 tested negative.

61,279 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 10.34%. A total of 90,90,900 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.