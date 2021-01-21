Sushant Singh Rajput 35th Birth Anniversary: Here are some rare unseen pictures of SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput was regarded as the emerging star of Bollywood and was one of the most loveable actors of the film industry. However, his mysterious death sent shock waves across the nation. He was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Sushant was known for his movie “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”. His death, however, raised several questions, following which the probe was handed over to the CBI. Fans have been flooding the internet with heartfelt messages for Rajput. Several Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media handles to pay their tributes to him.