Twin suicide bombings hit Central Baghdad, 6 dead!!!

Twin suicide bombings hit Iraq’s capital Thursday killing at least six people and injuring at least 25 others the police said. The police officials said two blasts hit a commercial center in central Baghdad. Iraqi state television reported they were suicide bombings. Many of the injured were in critical condition and there was property damage.

The bombings are the first in years to target Baghdad’s busy commercial area. They come amid intensified political tensions as Iraq looks to have early elections in October. The culprits were not instantly identified. Iraq has seen attacks committed by both the Islamic State group and militia groups in recent months.

Militias have routinely targeted the American presence with rocket and mortar attacks, especially the US Embassy in the massively defended Green Zone. The pace of the attacks has decreased since an informal peace treaty was declared by Iran-backed armed groups in October.

The Islamic State group has committed similar attacks in the past but has rarely been able to target the capital since being removed by Iraqi forces and the US-led coalition in 2017 battles.