125 new parking spaces added in Abu Dhabi

Jan 22, 2021, 08:22 am IST

125 new parking spaces added in Abu Dhabi.  Abu Dhabi City Municipality  has announced this. The new parking spaces  have been set up in Al Mina area in the Abu Dhabi city. The parking spaces were  jointly built by  Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre. The project cost around Dh1.1 million.

The new parking spaces are located in an area that includes a number of high-rise residential towers. They are also in the vicinity of the Indian Social Centre. There are 119 regular parking bays and six designated for people with special needs.

 

