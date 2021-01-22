125 new parking spaces added in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi City Municipality has announced this. The new parking spaces have been set up in Al Mina area in the Abu Dhabi city. The parking spaces were jointly built by Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre. The project cost around Dh1.1 million.

The new parking spaces are located in an area that includes a number of high-rise residential towers. They are also in the vicinity of the Indian Social Centre. There are 119 regular parking bays and six designated for people with special needs.