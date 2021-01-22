All non-essential surgeries suspended for one month in UAE

All non-essential surgeries will be suspended for one month in UAE. This was announced by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). The DHA has instructed all hospitals in Dubai to suspend non-essential surgery for a month.

” In line with efforts to ensure the highest quality of care to the community, @DHA_Dubai has directed all DHA-licensed Hospitals and Day Surgical Centers to put elective therapeutic surgeries on hold until 19 February. This decision is aimed at ensuring that the most critical health issues are prioritized. This decision applies only to elective therapeutic surgeries that require deep sedation or general anesthesia. Elective surgeries that are medical emergencies will be permitted”, DHA tweeted.

” The list of elective surgeries includes but is not limited to neurosurgical procedures, fractures and corrective orthopedic procedures, cardiological and radiological interventions, stone and urological stent removals, and other urgent procedures in general surgery, ophthalmology, pediatrics, obstetrics, gynecology and other specialties”, the statements issued by DHA on its social media handle added.

DHA has informed that the move is aimed at ensuring “highest level of community health and safety”. It is intended to help authorities manage the cases of Covid-19 and ensure the preparedness of health facilities.