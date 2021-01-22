An-all-cash-deal; Uthappa traded to Chennai Super Kings!!!

Rajasthan Royals have swapped batsman Robin Uthappa to the Chennai Super Kings in an all-cash deal, the IPL team stated on Thursday. Uthappa was selected by the Royals at the IPL auction for the 2020 season and played 12 games for the team during the tournament played in the UAE, contributing across various roles in the batting line-up.

“I really enjoyed my year at the Royals and had a great time being part of this franchise. I am now excited for the next part of my cricketing journey joining CSK for IPL 2021,” said Uthappa.

“We’d like to thank Robbie for his contribution during his time with us,” Jake Lush McCrum, Royals’ COO, said. McCrum also mentioned that Uthappa provided significant value building into the season in their camps in Guwahati and Nagpur, and his speech during our World Cup winners session during the season was one of the most powerful they have heard. And also that they do have depth with regards to openers in their squad, therefore when the offer came from CSK, they thought it was a good opportunity for all parties involved. He also wished Uthappa the very best for this season at CSK and his future beyond that.