Covid-19 Update: 14,545 new coronavirus cases reported in India

14,545 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours. 163 new deaths along with 18,002 recoveries were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated this. Thus the total confirmed cases in India has surged to 10,626,200 . The death toll has reached at 153,067 . The total recoveries mounted to 10, 283,708 .

At present there are 188,688 active cases of the coronavirus disease in the country. The recovery rate has improved and reached at 96.78%. The fatality rate is at 1.44%. 10,43,534 health workers have been vaccinated so far and 237,050 getting doses on Thursday. On the 16th of January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the world’s largest Covid vaccination drive.