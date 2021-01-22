DRDO successfully test fires ‘Smart Anti Airfield Weapon’ from flight

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has successfully test fired the Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW)from a flight. The SAAW was test fired from a Hawk-i aircraft off the coast of Odisha. The indigenous weapon was developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI).

“HAL has been focusing on the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. The company owned Hawk-i platform is being extensively used for certification of systems and weapons developed indigenously by DRDO and CSIR labs,” said R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.

The SAAW is an aircraft launched, advanced, precision strike weapon of 125 kg category used to attack and destroy enemy airfield assets such as radars, bunkers, taxi tracks, runways within a range of 100 km. SAAW has been earlier successfully test fired from Jaguar aircraft.