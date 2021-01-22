Forex Market: Indian rupee opens lower against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee has opened marginally lower against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in forex market. As per the market experts the weak opening of Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market the Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 73.03 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee had settled at 72.99 against the US dollar on Thursday.

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.03 in the last session. The open interest increased by 0.7% in the current series while February series saw an increase of over 50% in open interest.