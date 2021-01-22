Fuel prices touches all-time high

Price of petrol and diesel touched record levels in Kerala. The price of petrol and diesel has been hiked again by 25 paise. The price of diesel has touched an all-time high.

The price of petrol stood at Rs. 85.72 a litre and that of diesel was Rs.79.88 per litre. The price went up by Rs.14 per litre for both petrol and diesel over the past eight months. In January the price of petrol and diesel was hiked five times.

Public sector fuel retailers – Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) – had on January 6 resumed daily price revisions after nearly a month-long hiatus.