India begins commercial export of Covishield vaccine….

New Delhi: India has started commercial export of Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Pune Serum Institute of India. The first commercial exports were to Brazil and Morocco. The vaccine will also be exported to South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this week, India exported the vaccine free of cost to neighboring Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Mauritius and the Seychelles. External Affairs Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on Friday that commercial exports of vaccine would begin on Friday in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to use India’s productivity in the fight against Covid. He said the Prime Minister’s vision was to respond positively to requests from various countries for the vaccine.

Brazil has the second highest number of deaths from covid 19 in the world. Brazil has pre-ordered two million doses from the Serum Institute.