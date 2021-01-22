India will provide 10 million vaccines free of cost to more countries

New Delhi: More countries are approaching India for the Covid vaccine. According to the report, the central government is trying to ensnare China in its diplomatic diplomacy with China, which has been embroiled in a series of economic corridors and trade deals with neighboring countries other than Pakistan. This vaccine is becoming more and more important in the context of the fact that many countries are not interested in the Chinese vaccine and that India’s is enough.

India’s provision for neighboring countries is to ensure that the country has enough vaccine. Since Wednesday, India has exported a total of 3.2 million vaccines to Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives. Vaccines for Mauritius, Myanmar, and Seychelles are ready for export. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are next on the list. In addition, the Central Government has approved the export of the vaccine to Brazil and Morocco on a commercial basis.