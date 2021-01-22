Indian Railway announces a ‘happy news’ for passengers

The Indian Railway has announced a ‘happy news’ for all train passengers in Kerala. The Railway Board has approved the proposal to run more special train in the state.

The Railway Board has approved the proposal to run Nagarkovil- Mangalore Parasuram Express, Kannur-Coimbatore Express and Guruvayur- Punalur Express as special trains. The trains will start service soon.

Although, the Railway Board has earlier sanctioned to run Guruvayur- Punalur Express, the service of the train has not began due to the shortage of coaches.

The Indian Railways had suspended all passenger trains services due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown from 25th March. Later Indian Railway started operating special trains.