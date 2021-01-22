Indications are that Kerala is going back to corona proliferation….

Thiruvananthapuram: More than 6700 people in Kerala have been diagnosed with coronavirus today. With this, health experts are hinting that Kerala is once again on the verge of spreading. Most of the patients are in Ernakulam district. More than a thousand people were infected here. The number of cases has been on the rise for the past few days.

In Kerala today, Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6753 people. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 1018, Kozhikode 740, Pathanamthitta 624, Malappuram 582, Kottayam 581, Kollam 573, Thrissur 547, Thiruvananthapuram 515, Alappuzha 409, Kannur 312, Palakkad 284, Wayanad 255, Idukki 246 and Kasaragod 67. During the last 24 hours, 58,057 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 11.63%. This brings the total death toll to 3564.