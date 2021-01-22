“Joe Biden is not my President” ; Indian Twitter user’s post goes viral…

Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States of America on January 20. Former President Donald Trump kept denying the election results till the last minute. Now, #JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident is creating waves on Twitter in India.

The trend has captured the notice of many netizens and an Indian named Prayag Tiwari maybe after it. Just before his swearing-in, Biden had tweeted, “It’s a new day in America.”To this, Twitter user Prayag Tiwari replied, “Joe Biden is not my President.”When someone asked him if he’s a Trump supporter, Tiwari simply said, “No I am from India.”

See the conversation:

Now I know why #JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident is trending

Lol ? pic.twitter.com/Bh3UQNKyFE — Shashi Shivratri (@ShashiShivratri) January 22, 2021

Tiwari’s reply has ignited a laughter tumult on the microblogging platform. Soon, #JoeBidenIsNotMyPreisdent began trending on Twitter. One user wrote, “#JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident is trending for wrong reasons thanks to @theprayagtiwari. Nailed it, man.” Another user said, “#JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident My President is Ram Nath Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn who will be unfurling flag on 26th Jan.”A third user tweeted, “#JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident Hahaha. My President is Ram Nath Kovind.”

#JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident

Lol why are Indians even saying this??

Yes, he is not MY president.

Our president is this guy??????? pic.twitter.com/bv2bDTGsA4 — Dhruv Parapurath? (@DParapurath) January 22, 2021

Meantime, Biden has carefully moved it to the White House in a barricaded city shielded by more than 25,000 troops and devoid of the hundreds of thousands of onlookers who regularly throng to the quadrennial ritual. The unprecedented precautions assured the new US president and Vice President Kamala Harris took office free of the incident in a ceremony outside the US Capitol, two weeks to the day after a mob attacked the building in a failed endeavor to keep Congress from certifying their victory.

Some right-wing extremist groups had pledged to intrude Biden’s inauguration following the Jan. 6 attack, but only widespread demonstrations appeared on Wednesday. The US Secret Service, which ran the security operation, reported one arrest, a person who attempted to access a checkpoint to a restricted area near the White House carrying loose, unregistered ammunition. DC Police and Capitol Police reported no arrests.