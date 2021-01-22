Mysterious loud sound creates panic in Karnataka’s Shivamogga

A mysterious loud sound created panic among residents of Shivamogga in Karnataka. As per the reports of national news agency, ANI a loud sound has been heard in and around Shivamogga in Karnataka on Thursday night at around 10.20 pm.

As per reports, vibrations due to the boom were heard even in parts of Chikkamagaluru district. Minor damage to property was also reported. The exact cause of the sound is not yet known. Many people had shared videos of the chaos in the area on social media.

Earlier in May last year, a similar mysterious loud thundering sound was heard in Bengaluru. Later it was found to be a sonic boom that originated from a routine IAF test flight involving a supersonic jet.

Huge sound and vibration reported in Shimoga, Karnataka at 10.20PM which was felt at about a 15-20KM Radius too – From Shimoga to Bhadrawati. People were on roads under panic. Was it an earthquake or something else? @pksalecha @DevinSalecha #earthquake #shimoga #shivamogga pic.twitter.com/aSlSBlI0Ly — Akash Jain (@akash207) January 21, 2021