No extra chance for UPSC aspirants who lost their last one due to covid. Know more!!

The Centre on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it was not in support of granting one more opportunity to those civil services aspirants who could not appear in their last attempt in the exams managed by the UPSC last year due to the pandemic situation.

A bench led by Justice A M Khanwilkar took note of the submissions of Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing on behalf of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), that the government was not in favor to give one more opportunity to the civil services aspirants who could not appear in the exam conducted in 2020 due to the Covid-19 situation.

The bench has now posted the request of a civil services candidate Rachna for hearing on January 25 and asked the Centre to file a testimony during the period and serve it to the parties.