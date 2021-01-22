Popular bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passes away at 80

Popular bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passed away on Friday in Delhi. He was 80. Sanjay Malik, who has been Narendra Chanchal’s concert manager for the past 25 years, said the iconic Bhajan singer passed away at around 12 pm due to age-related health issues. He was admitted to the Appolo hospital for the past two months.

Chanchal was renowned for his religious songs and bhajans. Apart from performing at live events for a large part of his career, Chanchal’s songs like “Chalo Bulava Aaya Hai” from Avtaar and “Beshak Mandir Masjid Todo” from Bobby became immensely popular. He also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer for Bobby.

Singer Daler Mehndi, Singer Jaspreet ‘Jazim’ Sharma, Cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to their social media accounts to convey their condolence and pay respect to Chanchal.