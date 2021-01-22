Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Permission granted to build 1.68 lakh more houses

New Delhi: Permission has been granted to build more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The 52nd meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee, which convened yesterday, approved the construction of 1,68,606 new houses. So far 1.1 crore houses have been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The meeting called on the states and union territories to expedite the implementation of the low-cost rental housing scheme.

The construction of more than 70 lakh houses in the country is progressing in various stages. In addition, the construction of more than 41 lakh houses has been completed. This is the second CSMC meeting to be held during the Covid period. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development aims to provide house to deserving beneficiaries in urban areas by 2022 when the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day.