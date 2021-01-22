Qatar Airways to open 12th gateway in the US..

Qatar Airways declared that it will add its 12th gateway in the U.S. with the resuming of four-weekly Atlanta flights starting 1 June.

The carrier will also increase frequencies by adding an additional 13 weekly flights to perform a total of 83 weekly flights across its 12 gateways. Qatar Airways established itself as the largest international carrier during the early days of the pandemic. The airline has unique knowledge of global passenger flows and booking trends. It is the leading Middle East airline connecting the U.S. with Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Having never stopped flying to the U.S. throughout the pandemic, the Qatar Airways group have steadily rebuilt their network, gradually resuming destinations and adding more frequencies. With the expected launch of Seattle and the resumption of Atlanta, they will reach 12 gateways in the U.S, two more than what they operated pre-COVID-19.

While building on additional flight connections with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, and JetBlue. As we look forward to global travel recovering in 2021, their prime focus will remain on giving seamless, safe, and reliable connectivity to our millions of passengers.