Saudi Arabia announces important decision

Saudi Arabia has announced an important decision. The Saudi government has decided to reopen its embassy in Qatar. The embassy will be reopened in Doha, the capital city of Qatar within days. This was announced by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia will be sending an ambassador to Doha soon.

“All four countries are in agreement on the importance of reconciliation with Qatar,” Prince Faisal said . Saudi has already reopened its airspace and land and sea borders to Qatar with commercial flights operating between the two nations from January 14.

Four GCC countries – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt- had lift the blockade imposed on Qatar recently.