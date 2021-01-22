The husband didn’t turn up; 25-year-old wife killed herself and her five kids!!!

It was revealed by the authorities that the five children found dead after a West Virginia house fire in December, last year were shot to death by their mother, who then took her own life.

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan disclosed details of the shootings and fire that happened on December 8 2020, at a press conference. He said Oreanna Antoinette Myers, 25, shot her three children and two stepchildren at their home near Williamsburg. The children were between the age of 1 to 7. The children’s bodies were found inside the home while Myers was found outside, Sloan said.

Even though the reason behind the crime is unclear, the police have reached a conclusion. Myers’ husband had a busy week at his work prior to December 8th. He did not come home but stayed with his relatives instead due to transportation issues, Sloan said. Text messages between Myers and her husband revealed that his absence during the week fueled a deep loathing between them.

The police said they are not sure whether the woman was under treatment for any diagnosed mental illness at the time of the deaths. But in a note she left, she complained about the lack of treatment for mental illness.

Myers texted her husband the day of the shootings saying she left something for him in their vehicle. A letter addressed to him was found inside with a bloody fingerprint next to her initials along with the other three notes inside a plastic bag and stuck them to a side-view mirror on the family vehicle, including phone numbers to reach relatives, a confession, and a will.