Trinamool Congress women MLA in West Bengal was expelled from the party

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MLA Baishali Dalmiya was expelled from the party. The action was taken on charges of anti-party activities. Baishali is a legislator from Bally. Baishali had publicly preached against a section of TMC leaders. They also alleged that honest and sincere people have no place in the party. “Disciplinary committee of Trinamool meets. Baishali Dalmiya has been expelled from the party,” a brief statement of the party reads.

The move comes after Rajib Banerjee, a senior TMC leader and forest minister, resigned from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet.“Rajib da resigning as a minister is a big loss for the party and the people,” Dalmiya said. “Everyone has self-respect and no self-respecting person can tolerate insult. In Howrah, we have faced a lot of disrespect from a section of leaders. There are some backstabbers and silent killers among us who are forcing many of our ministers to resign from the cabinet, ” Baishali hit out at the party.